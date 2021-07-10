Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 639,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,956,000 after buying an additional 195,589 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $1,123,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 113,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.61.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.19. 8,547,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,480,944. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 2.40. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

