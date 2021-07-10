Governors Lane LP Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU)

Governors Lane LP acquired a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 136,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $7,425,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,771,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,495,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,950,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,455,000.

Shares of Pathfinder Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.98 during midday trading on Friday. 2,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,496. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.60.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

