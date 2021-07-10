Governors Lane LP Cuts Holdings in Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG)

Governors Lane LP reduced its position in Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,000 shares during the quarter. Governors Lane LP’s holdings in Vy Global Growth were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYGG. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Vy Global Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $7,219,000. Tuttle Tactical Management increased its holdings in Vy Global Growth by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 113,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 56,061 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vy Global Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Vy Global Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $5,060,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vy Global Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VYGG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 36,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,835. Vy Global Growth has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.00.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

