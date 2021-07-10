The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.44.

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $70.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab has a one year low of $32.66 and a one year high of $76.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.37. The company has a market capitalization of $127.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $1,177,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $581,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,499,306 shares of company stock worth $105,517,115 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 30.7% during the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 16,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

