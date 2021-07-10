Governors Lane LP Makes New Investment in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU)

Governors Lane LP acquired a new position in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 204,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000.

Get Gores Metropoulos II alerts:

GMIIU stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 32,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,866. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.16. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $11.70.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMIIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Metropoulos II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Metropoulos II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.