Redwood Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 232,000 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Redwood Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 232,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,023,000. AT&T comprises 0.3% of Redwood Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,019,873,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 119.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,173,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,811,593 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 536.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,841,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,896,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,263 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 604.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,092,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.45. 34,012,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,425,035. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.29.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

