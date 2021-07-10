Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) is Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC reduced its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 885,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 40,656 shares during the period. Itron makes up approximately 1.7% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $78,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Itron in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Itron by 120.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Itron by 356.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITRI stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.12. The stock had a trading volume of 101,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,821. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.16. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.49 and a 1-year high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.37 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $33,580.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $42,257.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,048.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,514 shares of company stock worth $624,330. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Itron in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Itron in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.78.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

