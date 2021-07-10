Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) is Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC reduced its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 885,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 40,656 shares during the period. Itron makes up approximately 1.7% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $78,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Itron in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Itron by 120.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Itron by 356.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ITRI stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.12. The stock had a trading volume of 101,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,821. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.16. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.49 and a 1-year high of $122.31.
In related news, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $33,580.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $42,257.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,048.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,514 shares of company stock worth $624,330. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
ITRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Itron in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Itron in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.78.
About Itron
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI).
Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.