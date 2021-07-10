Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Sells 18,081 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC cut its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 385,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,081 shares during the period. Euronet Worldwide comprises 1.2% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $53,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,512,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on EEFT. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.27.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.89. 206,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,765. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.06 and a 1-year high of $167.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.43. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -514.39 and a beta of 1.64.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,032,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

