Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Sells 76,038 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC trimmed its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,611,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76,038 shares during the period. ACI Worldwide makes up approximately 1.4% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 1.36% of ACI Worldwide worth $61,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 4.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 20.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,201,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,777,000 after acquiring an additional 379,855 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 8.9% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 78,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 153.3% during the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 98.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACIW traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $37.16. 286,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,715. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $43.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.14.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $285.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Janet O. Estep sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $497,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,557.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 32,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total transaction of $1,263,953.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,294 shares of company stock worth $4,086,375 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

