13,500 Shares in Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY) Purchased by Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LCY shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Landcadia Holdings III in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Benchmark started coverage on Landcadia Holdings III in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ LCY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.86. The stock had a trading volume of 525,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,321. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.46.

About Landcadia Holdings III

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

