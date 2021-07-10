Toroso Investments LLC Grows Position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EC. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,842,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,467,000 after purchasing an additional 906,480 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,081,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,869,000 after purchasing an additional 198,060 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 489,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 135,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 910,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,671,000 after purchasing an additional 91,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

EC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Ecopetrol from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.08.

Shares of Ecopetrol stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.11. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The stock has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Ecopetrol Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.

