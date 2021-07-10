Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stake Increased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 115.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,401 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $12,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% in the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $135.02 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The company has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.52.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.21.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.