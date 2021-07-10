Cat Token (CAT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $136,801.00

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 10th. In the last seven days, Cat Token has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. One Cat Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000307 BTC on major exchanges. Cat Token has a market cap of $677,137.65 and approximately $136,801.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.77 or 0.00392689 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00008477 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000556 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About Cat Token

Cat Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cat Token is gocattoken.com . The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

