Zacks: Analysts Expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Analysts expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) to report $0.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.53. Summit Materials reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Materials.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.77 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SUM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Summit Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

In other news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,612.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 6.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 4.2% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 26.6% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter worth $32,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SUM traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.78. The stock had a trading volume of 580,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,260. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.32. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Materials (SUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.