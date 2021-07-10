Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $288,000 in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,604,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $753,583,000 after purchasing an additional 193,432 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 16.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,096,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,070,000 after purchasing an additional 154,648 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $73,883,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,426,000 after purchasing an additional 37,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.55, for a total transaction of $2,591,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total transaction of $257,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,914,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,134 shares of company stock worth $27,184,645 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

American Financial Group stock traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.43. 379,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.00. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.88 and a twelve month high of $141.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.95.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.70%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

