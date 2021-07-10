Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 125,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

In other MGIC Investment news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $1,151,933.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MTG traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,441,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,204. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $15.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.25.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $295.74 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

