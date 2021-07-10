Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $237,000 in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,281 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSD. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 7,666.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 28.7% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 29.7% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

SSD stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.50. 75,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,077. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.77 and a 52-week high of $119.77. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.58.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $347.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.42%.

SSD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, COO Michael Olosky acquired 400 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.43 per share, with a total value of $46,972.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $226,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

