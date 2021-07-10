Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $2.50 Million in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WHR. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 443.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 345.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WHR traded up $5.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $225.02. The company had a trading volume of 520,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,330. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $133.90 and a 1-year high of $257.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $230.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

In other news, CFO James W. Peters sold 37,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.91, for a total transaction of $8,845,681.36. Also, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total value of $1,221,809.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,847.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,609 shares of company stock valued at $50,730,909. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

