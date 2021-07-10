Quantitative Investment Management LLC Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 53.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,334 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,694,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,109,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $986,000.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $30.32. 1,199,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,372. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.71. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $32.52.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.