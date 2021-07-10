Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,351 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 0.56% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $42,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE SITE traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,088. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.87 and a 1-year high of $206.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.72 and a beta of 1.24.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SITE shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.78.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.86, for a total transaction of $514,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $3,070,993.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,073,902.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,044 shares of company stock valued at $11,047,884 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

