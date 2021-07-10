VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

NASDAQ CSA traded up $1.64 on Friday, hitting $64.36. 388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $38.74 and a 12 month high of $66.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.33.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

