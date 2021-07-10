salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 166,034 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 9,257 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $35,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,193,453,000 after purchasing an additional 876,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,084 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,804,029,000 after purchasing an additional 179,896 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,952,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,744,349,000 after purchasing an additional 460,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,653,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,680,798,000 after purchasing an additional 223,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total value of $1,149,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,927 shares in the company, valued at $9,178,019.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.78, for a total transaction of $996,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,226,311.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 376,954 shares of company stock valued at $89,929,356 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nord/LB lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.31.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $245.06. 4,213,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,518,014. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.47. The stock has a market cap of $226.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $181.93 and a twelve month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

