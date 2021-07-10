KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. KushCo had a negative net margin of 27.93% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%.

KSHB stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. KushCo has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96.

KSHB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KushCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of KushCo from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

KushCo Holdings, Inc markets and sells packaging products, vaporizers, solvents, accessories, and branding solutions to customers operating in the regulated medical and adult recreational cannabis and hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) industries in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its principal products include bottles, jars, bags, tubes, containers, vape cartridges, vape batteries and accessories, labels and processing supplies, solvents, natural products, stainless steel tanks, and custom branded anti-counterfeit and authentication labels.

