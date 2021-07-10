The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,918 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in The Southern by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,256,333.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,425 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,721. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.47. 3,688,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,974,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $51.22 and a twelve month high of $66.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.52.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. Equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

