Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 885,451 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,532,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 885,451 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $466,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in JD.com by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in JD.com by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 35,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD stock traded up $2.67 on Friday, reaching $73.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,205,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,334,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.75. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.76 and a 1 year high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The company had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

JD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.35.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

