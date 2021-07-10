Andra AP fonden Lowers Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Andra AP fonden trimmed its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $9,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WST. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,467,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,104,236,000 after purchasing an additional 176,718 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,624,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,310,095,000 after purchasing an additional 175,527 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $561,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,862 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,672,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $471,326,000 after purchasing an additional 59,302 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $365,058,000 after purchasing an additional 41,626 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $374.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.18. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 67.06, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.84 and a 1-year high of $375.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.77 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.