Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 59.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 8.5% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,675,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in American Tower by 5.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $8,954,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in American Tower by 9.1% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 27.0% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower stock opened at $278.45 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $280.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $260.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,566 shares of company stock valued at $15,067,189. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.83.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.