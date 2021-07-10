Aviva (LON:AV) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.

AV has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Aviva from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Aviva to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays upgraded Aviva to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 387 ($5.06) to GBX 466 ($6.09) in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 478 ($6.25) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 424.43 ($5.55).

LON:AV traded up GBX 7.20 ($0.09) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 405 ($5.29). The company had a trading volume of 6,193,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,329. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 409.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.80. Aviva has a 1 year low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 426.60 ($5.57).

In other news, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, with a total value of £6,775.78 ($8,852.60).

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

