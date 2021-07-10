Mattern Capital Management LLC Sells 357 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mattern Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 21,138 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,385,000 after buying an additional 30,405 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 240,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after buying an additional 60,923 shares in the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.23. 20,085,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,347,377. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.33. The stock has a market cap of $259.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.92.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.