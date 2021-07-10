Ferguson (LON:FERG) Price Target Raised to GBX 9,500 at Berenberg Bank

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 9,200 ($120.20) to GBX 9,500 ($124.12) in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt increased their target price on Ferguson to GBX 7,730 ($100.99) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital increased their target price on Ferguson from GBX 9,600 ($125.42) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Peel Hunt increased their target price on Ferguson to GBX 7,730 ($100.99) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,446.82 ($110.36).

Get Ferguson alerts:

Shares of LON FERG traded up GBX 145 ($1.89) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching £103.50 ($135.22). 184,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,941. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Ferguson has a 52-week low of GBX 6,420 ($83.88) and a 52-week high of £103.75 ($135.55). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9,710.27.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.