Analysts Set Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Price Target at $35.28

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.28.

YELP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.35. 384,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -262.32 and a beta of 1.86. Yelp has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $43.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.50.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Yelp will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Carolyn Patterson sold 17,506 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $697,439.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,531 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $96,329.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,346.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,010. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Yelp by 531.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,519 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.