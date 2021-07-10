Jet2 (LON:JET2) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Jet2 (LON:JET2)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated an “under review” rating on shares of Jet2 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

LON JET2 traded up GBX 46.50 ($0.61) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,223.50 ($15.99). The company had a trading volume of 789,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,499. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.81. Jet2 has a one year low of GBX 620 ($8.10) and a one year high of GBX 1,573.22 ($20.55). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,321.70.

In other news, insider Philip Hugh Meeson sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,188 ($15.52), for a total value of £23,760,000 ($31,042,592.11).

Jet2 Company Profile

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

