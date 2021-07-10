Victrex (LON:VCT) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,860 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Victrex (LON:VCT) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,860 ($37.37) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Victrex to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Victrex to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Numis Securities upgraded Victrex to an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victrex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,456.67 ($32.10).

Get Victrex alerts:

LON:VCT traded up GBX 60 ($0.78) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,642 ($34.52). 128,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,782. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,488.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Victrex has a 1 year low of GBX 1,798 ($23.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,648 ($34.60).

In other news, insider Martin Court acquired 415 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,164 ($28.27) per share, with a total value of £8,980.60 ($11,733.21). Also, insider Richard Armitage sold 1,266 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,462 ($32.17), for a total value of £31,168.92 ($40,722.39). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 427 shares of company stock worth $927,370.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.