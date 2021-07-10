Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 299,083 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,570,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 299,083 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $381,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. S&T Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period.

IWF traded up $2.22 on Friday, reaching $278.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,472,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,906. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.76 and a fifty-two week high of $278.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.52.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

