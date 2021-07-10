Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,721,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,392 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Prudential Financial worth $430,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU stock traded up $3.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.58. 2,000,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,216,369. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $109.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRU shares. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.69.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.