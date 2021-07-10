Brokerages Set Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) PT at €51.00

Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €50.67 ($59.61).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday.

Get Alstom alerts:

Shares of EPA ALO traded up €0.30 ($0.35) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €37.83 ($44.51). The company had a trading volume of 1,785,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,618. The company’s 50-day moving average is €44.33. Alstom has a 1 year low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 1 year high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.