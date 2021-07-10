Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Receives $8.76 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.76.

AR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of AR stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.22. 6,376,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,625,968. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $15.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 4.75.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,992,547 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $108,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,128 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 207,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,144 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 24,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,426,830 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 11,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 415,989 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 46,546 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

