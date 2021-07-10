Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.51. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of FMAO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.55. The stock had a trading volume of 24,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $27.58. The company has a market cap of $241.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp news, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $44,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $37,417.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,799 shares of company stock worth $215,747 over the last quarter. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 597,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,736,000 after purchasing an additional 40,695 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 20,563 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

