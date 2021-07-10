Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New $488,000 Investment in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 41,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Amcor by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 681,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after acquiring an additional 21,190 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Amcor by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 140,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 10,588 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Amcor by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,790,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,611,000 after acquiring an additional 202,759 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Amcor by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 670,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Amcor by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 20,853 shares in the last quarter. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares in the company, valued at $16,380,362.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,412,672.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 709,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,319 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMCR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

Shares of NYSE AMCR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,992,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,293,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.89. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $12.76.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

