9,050 Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Bought by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 428,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,434,000 after buying an additional 85,367 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,946,000 after buying an additional 308,434 shares during the period. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,014,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,513,000 after purchasing an additional 167,027 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 82,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 15,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,505,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,644,000 after purchasing an additional 630,889 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Kroger stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,033,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,743,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.88.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KR has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,425 shares of company stock worth $1,247,132 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

