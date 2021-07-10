Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases New Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,955 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,439,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,053,121,000 after buying an additional 12,162,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,345,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,881,000 after purchasing an additional 821,451 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,535,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,621,000 after purchasing an additional 203,597 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,217,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,042,000 after purchasing an additional 661,362 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,055,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,155,000 after purchasing an additional 294,651 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $160,948.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,667 shares in the company, valued at $445,162.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,967.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 425,232 shares of company stock worth $6,960,743 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

Shares of NYSE HPE traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,304,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,467,182. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

