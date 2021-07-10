6,253 Shares in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Bought by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 214.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 87.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens raised shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Shares of NYSE WBS traded up $2.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.40. The company had a trading volume of 647,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,558. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.27. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.67 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.78%. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 57.55%.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

