3,154 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Acquired by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Public Storage by 373.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Public Storage by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.20.

Shares of PSA stock traded up $4.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $311.68. 517,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,501. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $183.22 and a 12 month high of $312.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $289.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.09.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.