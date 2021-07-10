Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Position Boosted by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $833,510,000 after buying an additional 2,572,268 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 84,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 53,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.9% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth about $1,468,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Summit Insights raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.91.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.00, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $364,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,571 shares of company stock worth $3,604,736. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.