Toroso Investments LLC Buys 1,963 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 144.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRLB. Benchmark cut their price target on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $92.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 61.37 and a beta of 1.65. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.60 and a 1-year high of $286.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.68.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.25 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

