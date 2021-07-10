Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 93,318 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,444,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,318 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $76,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO opened at $54.46 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $43.86 and a 12 month high of $56.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.86.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,392 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,959. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

