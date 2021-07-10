Andra AP fonden Has $9.64 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 220,204 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,262,000 after purchasing an additional 124,675 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,260 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,949,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,504,104 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $332,769,000 after purchasing an additional 316,930 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

NKE opened at $161.00 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $161.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $254.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,727 shares of company stock valued at $32,524,172. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

