Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Holdings Trimmed by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 896,788 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 259,454 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $41,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

SNV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.15.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $66,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,928.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Stallworth bought 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,643.20. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNV opened at $44.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.85. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.