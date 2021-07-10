Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 900 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $11,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $379,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 96,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,850,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 899,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,660,000 after purchasing an additional 288,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,040,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.35.

Shares of ZBH opened at $159.31 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.59 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.22, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

