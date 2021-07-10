Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 100 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $11,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $412,300,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,253,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,954,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,121,146,000 after acquiring an additional 327,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $606,778,000 after acquiring an additional 286,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $627.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $594.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a PE ratio of 109.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.63 and a 12-month high of $647.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. Stephens upgraded Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $650.20.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total transaction of $3,025,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total value of $3,292,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,396 shares of company stock valued at $16,521,757 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

